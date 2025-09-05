Ted Karras Dives Into Fresh Contract Extension, Bengals Process For Snagging Elusive Week 1 Win
CINCINNATI — Ted Karras and the Bengals are eager to get the 2025 NFL season underway Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns. Karras spoke with the media on Thursday (before he signed his new contract) and broke down what Week 1 brings to the table each season.
Cincinnati is trying to win its first game in a season for just the second time in the Zac Taylor era.
"I think Week 1 in the NFL always can have some crazy moments," Karras noted to the media on Thursday. "You don't know what people are going to come out with. You've got to be locked in with your set of rules, your fundamentals, and be excellent sideline adjusters. Both teams are going to throw out things the other team hasn't planned for. So it's all about how we prepared, how secure we are in our rules, and making changes on the sideline as they come up."
The Bengals front office made a rare move later on in the day, inking the 32-year-old to a one-year extension as he continues to pursue the ultimate goal in Cincinnati, which he deemed the best city he's ever lived in.
"I love this town very much. It's been the most generous, welcoming, fun town that I've ever lived in," Karras said to the media on Friday. "I've lived in 17 towns across this country, so this is my favorite one. And I'm really, really proud to be here, be a Bengal, be a part of this organization, and really doing whatever we can to go and win week one for the city.
"I guess if you look at the history of my career, I'm not afraid to be a free agent. I've been a free agent many times, but I really wanted to be a part of the plan here. And I know we're going to have big things ahead of us, so I want to be here for when we when we hoist that trophy."
Karras is entering his 10th NFL season, and is slated to hit 6,700 career snaps at some point in the first quarter against Cleveland.
He's seen just about every wonky Week 1 event you can imagine.
"Take a lead and win the game," Karras said Thursday about how the offensive line can drive success. "Hopefully, run the ball effectively and let nine (Joe Burrow) and the horses do what they do. So it's gonna be a big one."
Cincinnati is currently a 5.5-point betting favorite to win Sunday, but that hasn't mattered in years past. The Bengals lost as betting favorites in Cleveland to start the 2023 season and lost as 8.5-point home favorites over New England last season.
The pregame numbers haven't mattered; just go out and execute.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI