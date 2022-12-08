Watch: Germaine Pratt Mic'd Up Against Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Whoever picked Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt as the Mic'd Up player for the win over Kansas City hit the jackpot.
The fourth-year stopper was a fun character in this week's edition.
One of the best moments of the game came when he spoke the Travis Kelce forced fumble into existence. Check out the full Mic'd Up.
