Zac Taylor On How Playoff Game Balls Get Distributed: 'You're Looking At The Committee'

The Bengals coach lifted the veil on how the tradition is implemented.

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor described how the now famous playoff game balls get a set location. Taylor handed out another one last night at The Blind Pig bar in downtown Cincinnati.

The tradition started last year at Mt. Lookout Tavern and won't stop until the playoff runs end.

"You're looking at the committee, I've run out of places to go in Mt. Lookout," Taylor said pointing to a few Bengals staffers in the room. "That's the only area I know. And so, I've asked for help. I get directed, and it's usually getting to good spots. We've got fans across all states. So you want to find ways to be able to connect with them and show your appreciation for them. I've been seeing plenty of videos of bars across America of Bengals fans uniting, celebrating. I get texts all the time, from people 'we're in different cities, different states' and so I think this will be a cool way to include them and know that they've got a chance to get a game ball also."

Taylor then dove into some unseen members of the "committee."

"We do a great job, Elizabeth. And Caroline (Blackburn), do a great job of tracking Bengals bars and hotspots around the country. (Bengals dir. of communications) Emily's (Parker) got awareness, and so again, at that point, I'm told what to do, and I do it. I get to enjoy my one where I get to take it out into the crowd a little bit."

Fans went ballistic when Taylor delivered the ball to The Blind Pig and other people spotted safety Vonn Bell taking one of the famous pigskins to Crowley's in Mt. Adams.

Even wide receiver Tyler Boyd reportedly delivered a ball to an unknown bar in Over-The -Rhine.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

