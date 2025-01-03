Week 18 Best Bets: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals kept their winning streak going last week against the Broncos, and in the process profited us 2+ units. Let’s go out with a bang with my favorite bets in Week 18 Steelers vs Bengals:
Joe Burrow OVER 26.5 Completions + 2+ Passing Touchdowns (+134 DraftKings)
I am going unorthodox here and putting 1.5 units on this play, that’s how much I love it. With Chase Brown’s status iffy at best, I expect Burrow to throw even more than usual.
My Bet Backers:
- Burrow has at least 27 completions in six of his last eight games, including 28 in his last matchup against the Steelers.
- Burrow’s pass attempts line is set at 40.5. In games where Burrow has attempted at least 38 passes, Burrow has eclipsed 27 completions in 8/8 games.
- The Steelers defense has allowed multiple passing touchdowns in five consecutive weeks, while Burrow has done so in eight straight games.
Pat Freiermuth OVER 3.5 Receptions + 50+ Receiving Yards (+230 DraftKings)
We played a Freiermuth prop in the last matchup and return to the well again this week.
My Bet Backers:
- Freiermuth has surpassed this receptions line in two of the past six weeks, including a 6/68 line against Cincinnati.
- In the seven games with at least four catches, Freiermuth has surpassed 50 receiving yards four times.
- The Bengals defense has allowed 11 different tight ends to catch at least four passes in a game, with 7/11 also notching 50+ receiving yards.
Jaylen Warren OVER 39.5 Rushing Yards + OVER 21.5 Receiving Yards (+246 DraftKings)
It seems clear watching the games that Jaylen Warren is the more efficient running back for Pittsburgh, but it remains to be seen whether the Steelers feed him enough opportunities to hit his lines.
My Bet Backers:
- The rush attempts line for Warren is set at 9.5, and Warren has rushed for at least 41 yards in every game where he has seen at least nine rushes.
- Warren has exceeded 21 receiving yards in six of his last eight games
- The Bengals defense has allowed five backs to eclipse 20 yards through the air since Week 13.
George Pickens to Record a 30+ Yard Reception + 50+ Receiving Yards (+106)
I like the data that supports this play and at plus odds results in one of my favorite plays for the game.
My Bet Backers:
- Pickens has recorded a reception of at least 30 yards in nine of past 10 games and exceeded 50 receiving yards in eight of those games.
- The Bengals defense has allowed six passing plays of 30+ yards in their past five games, including a 36 yarder to Pickens in their first matchup.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
To cap off the season, let’s assume the Big 3 go out with a bang.
