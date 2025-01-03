'He's Gotta Improve to Get on the Field' - NFL Insider Shares Injury Update on Bengals' Running Back Chase Brown
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown is "sore," but has improved this week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Cincinnati's Week 17 win over Denver.
Will he suit up against the Steelers on Saturday night?
"He has a chance to play. My understanding is he's really, really sore." Ian Rapoport said. "He's gotta improve to get on the field, but at the very least he has a shot."
Brown is a big reason why the Bengals have won four-straight games. He has 313 rushing yards, 123 receiving yards and three combined touchdowns during the winning streak.
If Brown can't play, then Khalil Herbert will start and serve as the Bengals' feature back. In that scenario, Trayveon Williams and Kendall Milton will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 backs, respectively.
