Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Should Veteran, 5-Time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff Be An Option at Guard?
CINCINNATI – If the Cincinnati Bengals weren’t already aware they need to bolster the interior of their offensive line, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 decimation of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX hammered home the point.
Last week we looked at the top six interior options for the Bengals in free agency, but Pro Football Focus lists nine guards in its list of Top 75 players slated to hit the open market next month.
Coming in at No. 7 among guards and No. 59 overall is Brandon Scherff.
The No. 5 pick in 2015 – and the only guard in the last 50 drafts to go in the top five – Scherff has made 140 starts during his 10-year career.
After seven seasons in Washington, he signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and started all 51 games.
He’s a five-time Pro Bowl selection and earned a first team All-Pro nod in 2020, but Scherff is 33 and will turn 34 in December.
Still, PFF ranked him as the No. 10 pass-blocking guard in the league in 2024 after a No. 4 ranking in 2023, making him an attractive option for a Cincinnati team looking for help to protect quarterback Joe Burrow.
Previous Guard Profiles
Scherff’s Pro Bowl days likely are behind him, but so, too, is his high-earning power.
Spotrac.com lists Scherff with a manageable market value and a projected contract of one year for $6.7 million.
His durability and experience should make him an attractive target as a one-year place holder for whatever guard(s) the Bengals target in the draft, similar to the plan they took into 2024 by signing Trent Brown as a runway to the Amarius Mims era.
Scherff could fall into the ring-chasing category as well, which might lead to him signing with a team such as Cincinnati for a little less for a shot to win a title before he retires.
In 10 season, Scherff has played in just four postseason games while experiencing only one victory.
