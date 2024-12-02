All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Add Shaka Heyward to 53-Man Roster, Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

The Bengals made a move on Monday.

James Rapien

May 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Shaka Heyward participates in drills during Cincinnati Bengals rookie mini camp inside the Bengals indoor practice bubble. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK
May 12, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Shaka Heyward participates in drills during Cincinnati Bengals rookie mini camp inside the Bengals indoor practice bubble. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cut veteran wide receiver Trenton Irwin and promoted linebacker Shaka Heyward to the active roster.

Heyward has spent this season on Cincinnati's practice squad. He gives them another linebacker to lean on with Logan Wilson dealing with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Irwin appeared in seven games for the Bengals this season, making two starts. He's eligible to join the practice squad if he clears waivers.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

