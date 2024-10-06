All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims Carted Off Field Due to Injury

Hopefully it isn't as serious as it looked.

James Rapien

Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) talks with offensive line coach Frank Pollack during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
/ Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Amarius Mims was carted off the field after suffering a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Mims tried to walk off the field under his own power, but couldn't put weight on his left leg. He was carted to the locker room. Watch video of Mims being carted off the field at the top of this page.

Hopefully it isn't as serious as it looked. Watch video of Mims being carted off below:

