Details on Bengals RB Zack Moss' New Contract and What the Restructured Deal Means
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals restructured running back Zack Moss’s contract coming off the neck injury that ended his 2024 season after eight games.
The Bengals signed Moss to a two-year, $8 million last March, and he rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns while starting six of eight games before he suffered what doctors initially feared could be a long-term injury.
With Moss recovered and cleared to play, the Bengals reworked his contract to lower his cap hit and base salary this season.
The initial contract would have included a $3.1 million base salary and $4.8 million cap hit this season.
The reworked deal, according to OverTheCap.com, will pay Moss $1.2 million in base salary with a $3.1 cap number.
This new contract almost ensures Moss will be on the roster this year.
Running back was the thinnest position on the roster heading into free agency with Chase Brown instilled as the starter, Moss a question mark and practice-squad members Gary Brightwell and Kendall Milton the only options.
But in the six weeks since, the Bengals have added Samaje Perine, drafted Tajh Brooks and re-worked Moss. They also agreed to terms with undrafted college free agent Quali Conley from Arizona.
Moss began the 2024 season as the starter, with the Bengals leaning into his experience. But Brown proved to be more explosive and efficient, averaging 5.6 yards per carry through the first five games and moved into the starting role in Week 6.
In the Zac Taylor era, the Bengals have kept four running backs on the initial 53-man roster three times, and they’ve kept three backs three times.
Moss’ new deal is a sign the Bengals expect him to be on the roster, but he still will have to prove he can be effective coming off the injury.
Moss, Perine and Brooks all have contracts with low dead cap penalties, so if it’s a matter of those three vying for two spots behind Brown, it should come down solely to how they perform in training camp.
Although Brooks could have a slight edge given the upside the coaches believe he possesses plus the economic factor of having a young running back on a cheap, four-year rookie contract.
Moss is still just 27 and won’t turn 28 until December.
The Bengals could have simply cut him and incurred only a $1.5 million dead cap hit.
The fact that they restructured his contract is a clear sign he is in their plans for 2025.