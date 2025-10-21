For the Cincinnati Bengals, Mini-Byes Have Been Mini-Beneficial Over the Last 10 Years
CINCINNATI – The mini bye does not have many advantages.
Or at least you wouldn’t think so by looking at Cincinnati Bengals history.
The mini bye comes after playing a Thursday game, allowing the players to take a weekend off to get ready for their next game.
It also comes with a bonus Monday practice the week of the ensuing game.
But while the Bengals have done fairly well in Thursday games over the last 11 seasons, going 6-4, the same is not true the following week despite the extra rest.
Cincinnati has an almost unfathomable nine-game winless streak after their mini bye.
That list includes 2015 when they were 8-0 and have an extra day of rest thanks to playing on Monday night after their Thursday game.
But the Houston Texans came to Cincinnati and ended the Bengals’ perfect start with a 10-6 triumph.
That was the first loss in what has grown into a nine-game winless streak.
Here’s a look at each of them:
2024
After the failed two-point conversion and heartbreaking loss at Baltimore on Thursday night, the Bengals went to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 11 and lost 34-27.
2023
Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury on Thursday night in Baltimore, and Jake Browning’s first career start resulted in 16-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 12.
2022
A successful Ring of Honor Thursday night game ended with a 27-15 win against the Dolphins, but the Bengals fell at Baltimore 19-17 in Week 5.
2021
Another Ring of Honor Thursday produced a 24-21 comeback win against the Jaguars, and the Bengals stayed home after their mini bye. But they fell to the Packers 25-22 in overtime.
2020
The lone bright-ish spot on the list, the Bengals went from 35-30 Thursday night loss in Cleveland to a 23-23 tie at Philadelphia in Week 3.
2018
A 34-23 triumph of the Ravens on Thursday night moved the Bengals to 2-0, but the following week they went to Carolina lost 31-21.
2017
After failing to score a touchdown in their first two games, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese following a 13-9 loss to the Texans on Thursday night.
The following week with new OC Bill Lazor, the Bengals lost 27-24 in overtime at Green Bay.
2016
A 22-7 Thursday win against the Dolphins was followed by a trip to Dallas and a 28-14 loss.
2015
A 31-10 triumph against the Browns on Thursday night enabled the Bengals to start 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, then J.J. Watt and the Texans handed them their first loss in front of another national TV audience.
2014
The last time the Bengals won after a mini bye, they rebounded from Andy Dalton’s 2.0 game in a 24-3 loss to the Browns to post a 27-10 win at New Orleans to improve to 6-3-1.
2013
Coming off the brutal walk-off safety loss on Halloween in Miami, the Bengals dropped another overtime game 10 days later in Week 10 at Baltimore, 20-17.
2012
The Bengals won seven of their final eight to make the playoffs, including a Thursday night triumph at Philadelphia and a 13-10, post-season clinching triumph at Pittsburgh in Week 16.
2010
A Thanksgiving night loss at the Jets bled into a 34-30 loss at New Orleans in Week 13.
2008
The Bengals lost a Thursday nighter in Pittsburgh and then got destroyed at home by the Ravens in Week 13, losing 34-3.
2006
The Bengals beat the Ravens on Thursday night for their third consecutive win, and they followed that with a 27-10 triumph of the Raiders in Week 14.
1997
Corey Dillon’s record-breaking performance against the Oilers on Thursday night was followed by a 31-24 victory at Dallas in Week 16.
1995
Jeff Blake led the Bengals to a road upset of the Steelers on Thursday night, but the team came home and dropped a 29-26 overtime decision against the Browns in Week 9.
1986
The Bengals won 30-13 in Cleveland on Thursday night to go to 2-1, but they were routed at Chicago the following week, 44-7.
1983
The first Thursday night game in franchise history was a 17-7 loss at Cleveland that dropped the Bengals to 0-3. But they returned home to beat the Buccaneers 23-7 for what would be their only win in a 1-6 start.