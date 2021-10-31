Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Head Referee Craig Wrolstad Explains Critical Unnecessary Roughness Penalty in Bengals' Loss to Jets

    Cincinnati lost to New York 34-31.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Jets 34-31 on Sunday afternoon. 

    Cincinnati lost the game because they couldn't stop Mike White and the New York offense. The Jets finished with over 500 yards on offense, as White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns. 

    New York scored on five straight possessions, but the Bengals appeared to get a stop with less than two minutes remaining and the game on the line. Mike Hilton tackled Ty Johnson for a short gain on 3rd-and-11. 

    The Bengals were trailing 34-31 and were hoping to get the ball back to Joe Burrow and the offense. 

    Hilton was called for unnecessary roughness on the play, which gave New York a fresh set of downs and essentially ended Cincinnati's chances of winning the game. Watch the play below. 

    “The line judge had unnecessary roughness—it was Cincinnati #21 (Hilton) and the foul was for lowering his head to initiate contact. So that’s going to be a use of the helmet foul," referee Craig Wrolstad said after the game. 

    He went on to say there wasn't much debate about the call. The officials thought he was a clear foul on Hilton and they didn't think about penalizing Johnson for lowering his head. 

    "We had a short conversation on the field about it," Wrolstad said. "We’re not all looking at that [the offensive player]. I don’t think there was any discussion about the offense. The call was on the defense.”

    What should Hilton have done to avoid the call?  

    “I’m not here to verse you on how to tackle properly," Wrolstad said. "The rule is that you cannot lower your head to initiate contact on a player with your helmet. So, he can hit him with his shoulder, I suppose.”

    Cincinnati falls to 5-3 after the loss. They didn't lose the game because of that call, but it essentially ended their chances of making a last-second comeback. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Jets

    Zac Taylor Not Happy After Awful Loss to Jets

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Read More

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Mike Hilton, Jets
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Head Referee Craig Wrolstad Explains Critical Unnecessary Roughness Penalty in Bengals' Loss to Jets

    14 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls after being sacked by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Cin
    Gameday

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 34-31 Loss to the Jets

    1 hour ago
    Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss to Jets: 'We Got Outcoached, We Got Outplayed'

    1 hour ago
    Zac Taylor
    Gameday

    New York Nightmare: Bengals Blow Big Opportunity, Lose to Jets 34-31

    2 hours ago
    Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh Steelers
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Goes Off Script, Finds Tyler Boyd for 10-Yard Touchdown

    3 hours ago
    Tee Higgins
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Tee Higgins for 54-Yard Gain, Joe Mixon Scores on Next Play

    3 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play with teammates during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Lead Jets 17-14

    4 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Watch: Tee Higgins Makes One-Handed Catch to Set Up Ja'Marr Chase Touchdown

    4 hours ago