Head Referee Craig Wrolstad Explains Critical Unnecessary Roughness Penalty in Bengals' Loss to Jets

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Jets 34-31 on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati lost the game because they couldn't stop Mike White and the New York offense. The Jets finished with over 500 yards on offense, as White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns.

New York scored on five straight possessions, but the Bengals appeared to get a stop with less than two minutes remaining and the game on the line. Mike Hilton tackled Ty Johnson for a short gain on 3rd-and-11.

The Bengals were trailing 34-31 and were hoping to get the ball back to Joe Burrow and the offense.

Hilton was called for unnecessary roughness on the play, which gave New York a fresh set of downs and essentially ended Cincinnati's chances of winning the game. Watch the play below.

“The line judge had unnecessary roughness—it was Cincinnati #21 (Hilton) and the foul was for lowering his head to initiate contact. So that’s going to be a use of the helmet foul," referee Craig Wrolstad said after the game.

He went on to say there wasn't much debate about the call. The officials thought he was a clear foul on Hilton and they didn't think about penalizing Johnson for lowering his head.

"We had a short conversation on the field about it," Wrolstad said. "We’re not all looking at that [the offensive player]. I don’t think there was any discussion about the offense. The call was on the defense.”

What should Hilton have done to avoid the call?

“I’m not here to verse you on how to tackle properly," Wrolstad said. "The rule is that you cannot lower your head to initiate contact on a player with your helmet. So, he can hit him with his shoulder, I suppose.”

Cincinnati falls to 5-3 after the loss. They didn't lose the game because of that call, but it essentially ended their chances of making a last-second comeback.

