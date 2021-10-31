Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss to Jets: 'We Got Outcoached, We Got Outplayed'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals laid an egg in New York on Sunday against the Jets, losing 34-31.

Head coach Zac Taylor was understandably frustrated after the game.

"Got outcoached, got outplayed today. They (Jets) were a hungry team. We knew that they were capable of this, we had seen it on tape," Taylor said. "It was not good in any phase: coaching, playing, in any of our three phases that we have today. Credit to them, their coaches, their players, they came out hungry and took it to us."

The Jets led 7-0 after the first quarter and then rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to hand the Bengals their first AFC loss of the season.

Cincinnati falls to 5-3. They're in second place in the AFC North behind Baltimore (5-2). The Bengals play the Bengals at home in Week 9.

