Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss to Jets: 'We Got Outcoached, We Got Outplayed'

    Cincinnati is 5-3 following the loss.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals laid an egg in New York on Sunday against the Jets, losing 34-31

    Head coach Zac Taylor was understandably frustrated after the game. 

    "Got outcoached, got outplayed today. They (Jets) were a hungry team. We knew that they were capable of this, we had seen it on tape," Taylor said. "It was not good in any phase: coaching, playing, in any of our three phases that we have today. Credit to them, their coaches, their players, they came out hungry and took it to us."

    The Jets led 7-0 after the first quarter and then rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to hand the Bengals their first AFC loss of the season. 

    Cincinnati falls to 5-3. They're in second place in the AFC North behind Baltimore (5-2). The Bengals play the Bengals at home in Week 9. 

    For more on Sunday's loss, go here. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Postgame Observations: Halloween Nightmare's Are Real Bengals Lose to Jets 

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Read More

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Zac Taylor After Bengals' Loss to Jets: 'We Got Outcoached, We Got Outplayed'

    10 seconds ago
    Zac Taylor
    Gameday

    New York Nightmare: Bengals Blow Big Opportunity, Lose to Jets 34-31

    9 minutes ago
    Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, Pittsburgh Steelers
    Gameday

    Joe Burrow Goes Off Script, Finds Tyler Boyd for 10-Yard Touchdown

    1 hour ago
    Tee Higgins
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Tee Higgins for 54-Yard Gain, Joe Mixon Scores on Next Play

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play with teammates during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    Gameday

    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Lead Jets 17-14

    2 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    Gameday

    Watch: Tee Higgins Makes One-Handed Catch to Set Up Ja'Marr Chase Touchdown

    2 hours ago
    Joe Mixon
    Gameday

    Watch: Joe Mixon Scores TD After Germaine Pratt Interception

    3 hours ago
    Jessie Bates
    Gameday

    Watch: Jessie Bates Records First Interception of Season, Makes Huge Play Against Jets

    3 hours ago