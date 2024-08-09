Four Things to Watch for in Cincinnati Bengals' Preseason Opener Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Buccaneers on Saturday night at Paycor Stadium in their preseason opener. Cincinnati plans to play some of their starters, including Joe Burrow.
Here are four things we'll be watching for on Saturday night:
Joe Burrow
Burrow will likely play one drive against the Buccaneers. He's looked good in practice and has taken multiple steps forward in his recovery from wrist surgery in November.
Will he get hit? Will he pop back up and be able to spin the ball like he wants to? Will he get the opportunity to test his deep ball?
All eyes are on Burrow, all the time, and Saturday night is no different.
Amarius Mims
What's not to like about the Bengals' first round pick? Mims has practiced hard, has been willing to learn, study and has Burrow excited about his potential.
Will his practice success translate to a real game? There will be some miscues, but getting Mims on the field for meaningful snaps will be big for his development. He can continue to stake his claim for the starting right tackle job with a good showing.
It's reasonable to think a veteran like Trent Brown still has the edge, but if Mims flashes his potential and remains consistent, then he has a real chance of winning the starting job.
Cornerback Battle
DJ Turner II appears to have a sizable lead in the battle for the starting cornerback job, but preseason games will decide things. Will Turner be as consistent as he's been in practice? Could Dax Hill impress the staff enough to get more first team reps next week when they're in Chicago for a joint practice?
Turner appears to have the edge, but things could turn (no pun intended) in a hurry if Hill settles into his new spot and plays well on Saturday night.
Young Weapons
This is a chance for Jermaine Burton to take a step forward. He's in a crowded wide receiver room, but should get significant snaps. It would be nice to see the third-round rookie have some early success as he acclimates to life in the NFL.
Will rookie tight end Erick All play? He's looked great in practice since being cleared for contact a few weeks ago. Fellow rookie Tanner McLachlan needs to show this staff that he's capable of making an impact.
The tight end room is five deep right now, with All coming on strong and the veteran trio of Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson leading the way. It would be nice to see All continue his upward trajectory. McLachlan needs to have an impressive preseason to make the team.
Punter Battle
The battle between Brad Robbins and Ryan Rehkow is just getting started.
It's reasonable to give Robbins a slight edge because he knows what to expect as a punter in the NFL. He also has experience holding on field goals and extra points and has trust built up with Evan McPherson.
Rehkow needs to out-punt Robbins in the preseason and also earn McPherson's trust as a holder. It's a tall task, but certainly possible.
The guy that performs best in the preseason is going to win this competition.
