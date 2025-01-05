Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Lead Steelers 13-7
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 13-7 halftime lead over the Steelers. Cincinnati has to win to keep their slim playoff chances alive.
Here are our halftime observations:
Great Start
Joe Burrow went 6-for-6 for 64 yards and one touchdown on the Bengals' opening drive. He found Ja'Marr Chase for a 12-yard touchdown.
Burrow started the game 12-for-12 for 94 yards. He completed 21-of-27 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the first half. Cam Heyward batted down two of Burrow's passes at the line of scrimmage.
Chase had three catches on the opening possession of the game. He has five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown.
Cincinnati's offense stalled on their second possession, but Cade York kicked a 48-yard field goal to give them a 10-0 lead. York is 2-for-2 with two made field goals and a made extra point.
Up-And-Down Defense
The Bengals' defense forced two three-and-outs in the first half, but they also gave up a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Najee Harris.
That drive was aided by two Cam Taylor-Britt pass interference penalties, including one in the end zone. Both penalties were called on third down.
The Bengals also found a way to get off the field on 3rd-and-1 late in the second quarter with the Steelers near midfield. Akeem Davis-Gaither tackled Russell Wilson short of the line to gain. The Steelers went for it and Taylor-Britt tackled Jaylen Warren short of the first down marker by just inches.
Key Turnovers
The Bengals forced a Calvin Austin fumble on a punt return. Shaka Heyward forced the fumble and Davis-Gaither recovered it. The Bengals didn't take advantage, as Burrow threw an interception to Beanie Bishop late in the second quarter. The ball was tipped by Patrick Queen.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They continue to force turnovers and protect Burrow. That includes finding ways to get the ball out of Burrow's hands quickly. He's in a groove and the quick game is working.
The defense has done a good job of getting off the field on third down. That has to continue.
The Steelers will receive the kickoff to start the second half. Getting a stop would be big for Lou Anarumo's defense.
The Bengals' offense has to be better on the Steelers' side of the field. They've gotten the ball inside the Steelers' 40-yard line four times. They have one touchdown and two field goals to show for it. Finishing drives in the second half will be crucial to their success.
Cincinnati has put themselves in position to win. They have to finish it in the second half.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI