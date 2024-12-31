Look: Complete Breakdown of Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Chances Ahead of Week 18
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have to beat the Steelers on Saturday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.
They also need a few things to go their way. If the Chiefs beat the Broncos and the Jets beat the Dolphins on Sunday, then Cincinnati will reach the postseason for the third time in four years.
What're the chances of that happening?
The Bengals currently have a 4% chance of making the playoffs according to The New York Times. Those odds go up to 7% with a win over Pittsburgh.
If the Bengals win and the Jets beat the Dolphins, their chances go up to 17%. If the Bengals win and the Chiefs beat the Broncos, their chances go up to 43%.
What're the odds that all three happen? It's unlikely, but it isn't impossible. The Bengals play the Steelers on Saturday night. The Dolphins and Broncos both play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Bengals are still alive, even if their chances of making the playoffs remain slim.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast