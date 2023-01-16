J.K. Dobbins: 'If We Had Lamar, We Would Have Won'

CINCINNATI — The Ravens are understandably disappointed in losing so quickly during the 2023 NFL Playoffs, maybe none more so than running back J.K. Dobbins.

Baltimore's top rusher wasn't happy he didn't get a chance to score the touchdown that the Bengals' Sam Hubbard and Logan Wilson denied.

"[Huntley] should have never been in that situation," Dobbins said about the 14-point swing after the season-ending defeat, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I don't get a single carry. I didn't get a single carry. He should never have been in that situation. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again."

Dobbins led the Ravens' rushing attack with 13 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for 43 yards, plus a score. The Ohio State product clearly wanted to have a bigger impact.

"I should be the guy," said Dobbins. "I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that. [Thirteen carries], it's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that. I'm a playmaker. I'm a guy that my teammates feed off me when I'm on the field. I should be out there all the time."

The Ravens were missing Lamar Jackson (knee) in this game. A weird situation that developed into the quarterback not traveling for the game.

"If we had Lamar, we would have won, too," Dobbins said about missing Jackson.

An interesting take, considering Huntley posted a solid ESPN QBR (74/100) while finishing 17-of-29 for 226 yards (7.8 YPA), 2 TDs, and 1 INT. He added 9 carries for 54 yards with his legs.

Would've, should've, could've. None of that matters now that the Bengals are on to the next round.

