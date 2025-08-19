Joe Burrow Among Top Preseason Quarterbacks As Focus Shifts to 'Fast Start' in 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals sport arguably the best quarterback in the preseason so far. Warren Sharp crunched the numbers following Week 2 of the preseason, and Joe Burrow is near the top of most major metrics.
Sharp noted on X that Burrow is first among QBs in touchdowns thrown per pass attempt, second in passing success rate, fifth in expected points added per attempt, fifth in first-down rate, and sixth in completion rate.
All of those come with a minimum attempt threshold of 20 passes. Burrow went 4/5 scoring touchdowns on his drives this preseason, which likely won't see him play in what is a usual backup-laden third game against the Colts on Saturday.
“He did a good job,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Burrow's performance against Washington at halftime of the 31-17 win. “It's good to get out here in these preseason situations, feel the rush, feel the environment, be in the huddle with his guys. We took Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins], Chase Brown out early. So he had to go out there and lead us to two scores.”
Cincinnati is about 25 days away from kicking off the season with a pair of Joes facing each other after Cleveland named Joe Flacco their Week 1 starter.
"The sky's the limit (for this team)," Burrow said to ESPN's Laura Rutledge during the game. "Just like when every team expects to come in and win the Super Bowl. You know, I think all 32 teams are talking about that. We've just got to get off to a fast start and not panic in some high-stress situations. We're gonna find ourselves in some adversity just like every team does. But we've been there before so we'll be able to handle it."
