National Personality Has Wild Idea About Travis Hunter's Usage Ahead of Jaguars Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Should the Jaguars put Travis Hunter 1-on-1 with Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday?
Skip Bayless believes that Jacksonville should seriously consider putting the rookie on the Bengals star receiver.
"This week, I would be tempted to tell Travis Hunter, you got (Ja'Marr) Chase, you travel with Chase, every snap you're in, you got him by yourself," Bayless said on The Arena: Gridiron Show. "You good with that?"
It's a wild idea by Bayless. Hunter played six snaps on defense last week against the Panthers and while he's expected to play more on Sunday against the Bengals—putting the rookie in a 1-on-1 situation with Chase is less than ideal.
That doesn't mean Hunter won't cover Chase. But 1-on-1? That doesn't make any sense for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars took Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"He's just a pure athlete," Chase said when asked about Hunter this week. "He's mad athletic."
With Hunter only playing six snaps on defense, it presents an unknown for the Bengals' star receiver. Does that make Hunter more dangerous?
“It don't matter who the corner is,” Chase said. “If I'm looking at Travis Hunter tape and I'm looking at Denzel (Ward) tape, I'm going to look at more Denzel tape than Travis Hunter tape, just because Denzel is an All-Pro corner. I'm not saying he (Hunter) won't be one, but it's a little different. Right now he's still a rookie. But he's a pure athlete, man. He can do it all. I still got respect for him. I got to go out there and just play my game."
The Bengals' offense is hoping to bounce back after scoring just 17 points last week. They had an awful second half. Chase finished with just two catches for 26 yards.
