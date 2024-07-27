Report: Joe Burrow Joined by Jordan Love as NFL's Highest-Paid Players
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has a new quarterback joining him at the top of the NFL contract pyramid. Packer's signal caller Jordan Love joined Joe Burrow this week on a reported four-year, $220M contract according to Adam Schefter. He also gets a record $155 million guaranteed.
Burrow is now the league's third-highest paid player on a guaranteed money basis (Deshaun Watson No. 1), although the total value of Love and Burrow's deals are the same per season. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is also tied with Burrow and Love now at $55 million average annual value on his contract inked earlier in the offseason.
Love came on like wildfire to close last season, stamped by a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. It's the latest case of the QB market not slowing down after Cincinnati locked in Burrow through the 2029 campaign right before last season.
For Green Bay, it cements another stellar draft process that's helped them maintain high-level QB play for the better part of three decades.
