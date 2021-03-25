Could Bengals Make a Run at Free Agent Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins?

Wide receiver is one of the Bengals' biggest needs

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost three wide receivers in free agency, including A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson.

They are bringing back Mike Thomas on a one-year deal, but they clearly need to add multiple players for that position group to be better than it was in 2020.

Unfortunately for them, there aren't many veterans left. Most of the starting-level receivers on the free agent market have already signed elsewhere.

Sammy Watkins is the best wide-out remaining, but Cincinnati hasn't shown much interest in the former fourth overall pick. He visited Baltimore and Indianapolis this week.

Despite their lack of interest in Watkins, the Bengals are looking for A.J. Green's replacement in free agency according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Cincinnati wants to add a third receiver to pair with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. It'll monitor the second wave of free agency for potential options there," Fowler notes.

Watkins might be the only free agent wide receiver remaining on the market that could realistically slide into Green's role from last season.

The Bengals could make a run at him, even though the Colts and Ravens both brought him in for a visit.

Watkins worked with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor in 2017 with the Rams. He would instantly become Cincinnati's most athletic wide receiver. He only appeared in 10 regular season games last year due to various injuries, but this is the type of low-risk, medium reward signing the Bengals should consider making.

Much like they did with Riley Reiff, adding Watkins wouldn't get in the way of taking a Ja'Marr Chase or Kyle Pitts, but it gives them flexibility to go in another direction with the fifth pick.

The Bengals need more speed at wide receiver. Watkins can help in that department. He's been a reliable downfield threat for most of his career.

Outside of Watkins, there aren't many receivers available that Cincinnati can plan to rely on in 2021.

Demarcus Robinson, Damiere Byrd, Kenny Stills, Marquise Goodwin and Golden Tate are the best wide receivers left on the market (outside of Watkins).

Former Steelers star Antonio Brown is also available, but he's expected to return to Tampa Bay. And even if he doesn't land in Tampa, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Bengals are interested in the former All-Pro.

Given the market and Cincinnati's desire to add a starting caliber receiver, don't completely rule out Watkins, who's clearly the top free agent wide-out left on the market.

Watch some of his highlights from the 2020 season below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts

Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman

Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen Signing With Cincinnati

Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit

Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals

Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback

Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards

One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy

Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith

Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency

Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target

Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency

Four Players the Bengals Should Sign

Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals

Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman

Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans

Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend

Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals

Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay

An Open Letter to A.J. Green

EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook