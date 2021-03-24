Bengals' Defensive Makeover Continues With Allen Signing

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are continuing to remake their defense. They've agreed to a one-year deal with veteran safety Ricardo Allen according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Allen visited the team earlier this month. The seven-year veteran had 29 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed for Atlanta last season.

The Falcons drafted Allen in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. The veteran played at Purdue with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who served as the Boilermakers defensive backs coach from 2004-11.

Allen could replace Shawn Williams as the Bengals' third safety behind Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

