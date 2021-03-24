Bengals' Defensive Makeover Continues With Allen Signing

Bengals Signing Former Falcons Safety Ricardo Allen
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are continuing to remake their defense. They've agreed to a one-year deal with veteran safety Ricardo Allen according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Allen visited the team earlier this month. The seven-year veteran had 29 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed for Atlanta last season.
The Falcons drafted Allen in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft. The veteran played at Purdue with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who served as the Boilermakers defensive backs coach from 2004-11.
Allen could replace Shawn Williams as the Bengals' third safety behind Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Bringing In Pro Bowl Edge Rusher For Visit
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency
Four Players the Bengals Should Sign
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals