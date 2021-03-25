How Big of an Upgrade Would Ryan Kerrigan be for the Bengals?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' search for another edge rusher continued on Wednesday. The team brought in four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan for a visit.

The 32-year-old is familiar with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was the Boilermakers defensive backs coach when Kerrigan was at Purdue (2007-10).

How much does the veteran have left in the tank?

Here's what Washington Football Team publisher Chris Russell wrote about Kerrigan.

"Kerrigan had 5.5 sacks in 2020 while playing in all 16 games, something he did and didn't do in 2019. Kerrigan had the 5.5 sacks during that disaster of a year but only played in 12 games, missing the first games of his career with two separate injuries. Kerrigan played significantly less snaps this year and knew the writing was on the wall. He wants to be a starter again and deserves the opportunity that won't come here in Washington. He's an excellent quiet leader and his Indiana roots might draw him back to that area of the country."

According to Russell, Kerrigan is hoping to start. The Bengals need help on the edge and could certainly offer him a prominent role on a defense that includes Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

Kerrigan has at least 5.5 sacks in all 10 of his NFL seasons. He's Washington's all-time sack leader (95.5). They're interested in retaining the the former first-round pick, but they can't offer him a starting job.

Cincinnati wants to bolster their pass rush this offseason. Adding Kerrigan would be a step in the right direction.

