'Multiple Teams' Interested in Trading for Bengals Running Back Giovani Bernard

The veteran "could be headed elsewhere"

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Giovani Bernard could be the latest veteran that the team moves on from. He's generating plenty of interest from teams across the league according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"Multiple teams have called to inquire about Bengals RB Giovani Bernard," Pelissero tweeted. "Barring a restructured contract, Bernard—one of the NFL’s top receiving backs and still only 29—could be headed elsewhere."

Bernard is set to make $4.7 million this season. Instead of taking that money on, the Bengals could trade him to a contender that's looking for a high-end pass blocking running back. Bernard is also a quality pass catcher out of the backfield.

He had 416 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground last season. He also finished with 47 receptions for 355 yards and three more scores.

Tampa Bay would be a perfect fit. Their offense is missing a shifty third-down back like Bernard.

With Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine under contract, the Bengals should be comfortable moving on from the veteran, especially if they can get extra draft capital in return.

