Listen: Frightening 911 Calls From Joe Burrow's House Burglary Released
CINCINNATI — Police were called to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house while the star quarterback was playing on Monday Night Football in Dallas against the Cowboys according to Karin Johnson of WLWT.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break in. Johnson is reporting that a 22-year-old that is employed by Burrow found a glass window shattered and a bedroom ransacked after she entered the home.
Both the 22-year-old and her mother called 911. Deputies arrived and cleared the home according to Johnson.
WLWT obtained audio from both of the 911 calls. Listen to them below:
