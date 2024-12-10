All Bengals

Listen: Frightening 911 Calls From Joe Burrow's House Burglary Released

Burrow's home was broken into on Monday night when he was in Arlington playing the Dallas Cowboys.

James Rapien

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Police were called to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house while the star quarterback was playing on Monday Night Football in Dallas against the Cowboys according to Karin Johnson of WLWT.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed the break in. Johnson is reporting that a 22-year-old that is employed by Burrow found a glass window shattered and a bedroom ransacked after she entered the home.

Both the 22-year-old and her mother called 911. Deputies arrived and cleared the home according to Johnson.

WLWT obtained audio from both of the 911 calls. Listen to them below:

James Rapien
Home/News