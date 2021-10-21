    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bengals Activate Samaje Perine From COVID-19/Reserve List

    The veteran missed last weeks' game in Detroit.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated running back Samaje Perine from the NFL's COVID-19/Reserve list on Thursday. 

    The 26-year-old missed Sunday's 34-11 win over the Lions after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Oct. 11. 

    Perine will re-join the team and should practice on Thursday afternoon. He's ran for 87 yards, plus he has 54 receiving yards and a touchdown in five games this season. 

    Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Activate Samaje Perine From COVID-19/Reserve List

