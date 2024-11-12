Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Sunday Night's Game Against the Chargers
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals will wear a uniform element in which they have never won a game.
It’s also one they’ve only worn once.
The orange pants are coming back for Sunday’s primetime game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Bengals debuted the orange pants with orange jerseys in the season opener, a 16-10 loss to the New England Patriots despite being favored by 7.5 points.
Cincinnati won’t be in all orange against the Chargers. Instead they will go with jerseys on top of the orange britches with black stripes, white socks and orange helmets.
They’re obviously 0-0 in this new combination.
The Chargers will be wearing the power blue jerseys, which have become their standard home choice.
Their alternate jersey is the navy blue one, which they will wear next week on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens when brothers John and Jim Harbaugh square off for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII.
This will be the fourth of six scheduled primetime games for the Bengals this season, and they could be flexed into a seventh in Week 16 against Denver.
Cincinnati wore black jerseys and white pants for the Monday night loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.
The Bengals donned white jerseys with white pants for the Sunday night road victory against the New York Giants.
Last week in the loss at Baltimore it was white jerseys and black pants.
