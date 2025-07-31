Bengals Signing Veteran Playmaker in Early Days of Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals added a veteran tight end to the 2025 roster this week. multiple reports noted Thursday that former Seahawks and Broncos tight end Noah Fant is signing a undisclosed deal with the team.
It's a boost to the depth at this position with a 2019 first-round pick. Fant's posted at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season and will be catching passes from the best quarterback yet in his career.
Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase talked about the potential of adding Fant last week.
"I don’t mind talking a little bit," Chase said. "I can only say so much to him to make him come here. End of the day it’s not his decision—well, it might really be his decision. He knows what we have here. I know he sees the schemes, I know he might like the schemes. That's why you come take the visit."
Cincinnati now has six players backing up Mike Gesicki in training camp at the tight end position and Fant looks like a clear replacement for the injured Erick All in this season's offense. He's already praised Joe Burrow before being a Bengal, tweeting "Joe Brrrr. Joe Shiesty. Joe Mama. Whatever you call him, he’s the real deal," as theBengals rallied past the Chiefs for a 27-24 victory in the AFC Championship Game.
He's been consistent this decade, posting at least a 61.6 Pro Football Focus grade every season, with 3,305 career yards and 15 touchdowns across 95 career games.
The Bengals offense bolsters the TE room following the best season of Burrow's career.
