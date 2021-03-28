Bengals Star Joe Burrow Thinks Stipe Miocic Will Knockout Francis Ngannou at UFC 260

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't shy about repping his home state.

The 24-year-old is taking Ohio's own Stipe Miocic in Saturday night's championship fight against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

"I gotta role with my Ohio guy Stipe. He's gonna win via knockout," Burrow said.

Miocic defended his World Heavyweight Championship belt against Ngannou in 2018. Since then, the challenger has won four of five fights with four knockouts. Miocic is 2-1 over the same time frame.

Miocic has defended the heavyweight championship four times, which is the most in UFC history. He's currently an underdog at +120 according to BetMGM.

Burrow is used to being the underdog. He's rolling with a fellow Ohioan on Saturday night.

