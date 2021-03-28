Bengals Star Joe Burrow Thinks Stipe Miocic Will Knockout Francis Ngannou at UFC 260
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't shy about repping his home state.
The 24-year-old is taking Ohio's own Stipe Miocic in Saturday night's championship fight against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.
"I gotta role with my Ohio guy Stipe. He's gonna win via knockout," Burrow said.
Miocic defended his World Heavyweight Championship belt against Ngannou in 2018. Since then, the challenger has won four of five fights with four knockouts. Miocic is 2-1 over the same time frame.
Miocic has defended the heavyweight championship four times, which is the most in UFC history. He's currently an underdog at +120 according to BetMGM.
Burrow is used to being the underdog. He's rolling with a fellow Ohioan on Saturday night.
For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Grading the Bengals' Recent Signings in Free Agency
Joe Burrow and the Bengals Big Winners After Blockbuster Trade
Prospect Breakdown: Jaylen Waddle Has Exactly What Bengals Need at Receiver
Joe Burrow Lobbying for Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5
Three Teams That Should Trade For Giovani Bernard
Penn State Stars Have Huge Day
How Much Does Ryan Kerrigan Have Left?
Could Bengals Make a Run at Free Agent Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins?
Tee Higgins shoots his shot in-between offseason workouts
Cincinnati showing interest in veteran offensive lineman
Analyst Dismisses Idea of Kyle Pitts to the Bengals
Bengals Sign Former First-Round Cornerback
Kyle Pitts Rising Up Draft Boards
One Writer Questions Bengals Free Agent Strategy
Bengals legend Chad Johnson defends DeVonta Smith
Here Are the Bengals' Top Needs Entering Week Two of Free Agency
Titans Sign Potential Bengals Free Agent Target
Bengals' Actions Show They're Planning Another Push in Free Agency
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals