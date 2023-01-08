This would be a major loss for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right guard Alex Cappa suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens and won't return.

Cappa limped off the field gingerly, before getting on a cart and going back to the locker room.

The 27-year-old has been the Bengals' best offensive lineman this season.

They're already without starting right tackle La'el Collins, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 16 against the Patriots.

Not having Cappa in the postseason would be a huge loss for the Bengals. Watch video of Cappa limping off the field below.

