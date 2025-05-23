Billy Joel No Longer Coming to Paycor Stadium For Concert After Brain Disorder Diagnosis
CINCINNATI — Billy Joel is no longer coming to Paycor Stadium this summer.
The legendary musician was diagnosed with a brain disorder called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.
“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel said in a statement, “and thank you for understanding.”
Joel had 17 shows in North America and England scheduled for this summer, including a Sept. 20 date at Paycor Stadium.
“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” Joel's team said in a statement. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”
Paycor Stadium has served as a venue for a plethora of top musicians in the past few years, including Taylor Swift and Luke Combs.
For more on Joel, go here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?
It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future
Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice
The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat
'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape
'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast