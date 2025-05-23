All Bengals

Billy Joel No Longer Coming to Paycor Stadium For Concert After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

The legend won't be in Cincinnati this summer.

James Rapien

Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Billy Joel is no longer coming to Paycor Stadium this summer.

The legendary musician was diagnosed with a brain disorder called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel said in a statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

Joel had 17 shows in North America and England scheduled for this summer, including a Sept. 20 date at Paycor Stadium.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” Joel's team said in a statement. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Paycor Stadium has served as a venue for a plethora of top musicians in the past few years, including Taylor Swift and Luke Combs.

For more on Joel, go here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

-----

Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News