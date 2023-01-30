The Bengals' defensive coordinator hasn't interviewed anywhere this season, but that'll change this week.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is expected to interview for the Cardinals head coaching job this week.

Arizona put in a request to interview him on Monday morning according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

Anarumo's defense was a bright spot for the majority of the past two seasons, helping the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI last year and the AFC Championship Game this season.

Anarumo has spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati. He signed an extension with the Bengals last offseason.

