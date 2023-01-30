Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Bengals season ended Sunday after a heartbreaking 23-20 loss in Kansas City. Here are our winners and losers:
Winners
Ja’Marr Chase
It’s pretty clear by now that Ja’Marr Chase is a top three receiver in the NFL. He was getting double teamed all game and was still able to make a huge impact. I expect him to have another historic season next year.
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins was incredible against the Chiefs. He got limited chances due to Joe Burrow being on the run most of the game, but when he got an opportunity he took advantage. His game-tying touchdown was one of the biggest plays in the entire game.
Losers
Offensive line
The Bengals put out a makeshift offensive line against the Chiefs, and it was very clear they did. It was an embarrassing performance in many ways, and the Bengals need to take a serious look at their offensive line depth this offseason.
Defensive line
I want to start off this section by saying Joseph Ossai played an incredible game on Sunday aside from one play. He was not the reason the Bengals lost the game. Other than Ossai, the Bengals pass rush was non-existent. Going up against Patrick Mahomes, their performance was simply unacceptable.
Drue Chrisman
The Bengals' punter did not have a good night against the Chiefs. He put the Chiefs in amazing position to win the game at the end. It looked like he’d be their punter for the future, but now they have to try to find an upgrade.
