Former NFL QB Weighs in on the Bengals' Sewell vs Chase Debate

CINCINNATI — The debate about the Bengals' fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has gone on for months.

Cincinnati legends like Anthony Munoz, T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Tim McGee believe they should take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell.

Other former players, including Cris Collinsworth and Brian Baldinger would go with Chase.

Add former NFL quarterback Chris Simms to "Team Chase." He explained his thought process to Dave Lapham earlier this week.

"I have been on TV for the most part for the last month kinda been that guy like 'Penei Sewell, Penei Sewell. Draft the tackle. Let's protect Burrow. Open up holes for Joe Mixon and you play in the AFC North where we know there's lots of big bad dudes on the edges of defenses," Simms said. "But as I started to get closer and I had to do my mock draft and I started to figure out and play GM for both teams, I kinda flipped my thought a little bit and thought, 'If I'm the Bengals, I'm gonna go Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5.' You could go Penei Sewell and get a pretty good receiver at the top of the second if you wanted, right? Or you could go with Ja'Marr Chase—a superstar receiver, who to me is one of the safest picks in the whole draft and now get a pretty good offensive lineman in the top of the second. If you want to have an elite, explosive offense, you need on superstar at the wide receiver position. If you want to have an elite wide receiving core, I really believe you gotta have at least one superstar that does that. To be an elite offensive line, you don't have to have a superstar offensive lineman."

Simms has the Bengals taking Chase in his latest mock draft. It certainly feels like that's the way they're leaning, but we won't get the answer until tonight.

Listen to Lapham's entire conversation with Simms below.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021

Falcons Planning to Take Top Playmaker in 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season

Bucky Brooks Weighs in on the Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate

Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green

Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5

Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate

OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook