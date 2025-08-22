Cincinnati Bengals Haven't Invited Recent Inductee to Ring Of Honor Celebration
CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Corey Dillon hasn't been invited to their Ring Of Honor celebration this season.
Dillon shared the news on X.
"At least my guy Boomer (Esiason) got an invite and email," Dillon wrote.
The Bengals are inducting Lemar Parrish and Dave Lapham into their Ring Of Honor on Oct. 26 when they play the Jets at Paycor Stadium.
Dillon spent seven seasons in Cincinnati, running for 8,061 yards and 45 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Ring Of Honor last season.
Of course, Dillon could still get an invite with the celebration still more than two months away. He shared the news after responding to our story about Boomer Esiason's recent comments.
Esiason received an email from the Bengals about Ring Of Honor weekend.
"You tell me what this invite is, and then we can discuss it," his co-host Greg Giannotti said to Esiason as he read the Bengals invite email. "Okay, the Bengals organization is excited to celebrate our legends community and kindly invite you and a guest to join us in celebrating Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish on Ring of Honor weekend in October, culminating at our game on Sunday, October 26, when the Bengals take on the New York Jets. More details are below, and we kindly ask you to RSVP no later than Friday, August 22. You and a guest can receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to purchase an additional one, if you wish."
Esiason went on to read more of the email, including details about hotel rooms for Bengals legends:
"If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate. Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate. We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don't hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey."
Esiason went into the Bengals' Ring Of Honor in 2023 alongside Chad Johnson. For more from Esiason, including his full comments, go here.
Check out DIllon's tweet below:
-----
