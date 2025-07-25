Cincinnati Bengals Injury Update: Latest on Lucas Patrick Following Friday's Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick left Friday's practice with what appeared to be a right calf injury.
Patrick was in the locker room following the session with a sleeve on his right calf. He didn't speak to reporters after practice, but it's certainly noteworthy that he left early.
The Bengals signed the veteran to compete for the starting right guard job. Patrick has experience at guard and center. He's been playing a lot of center this week with Matt Lee dealing with a minor injury.
The coaching staff is playing it safe with Lee. They moved Patrick to center with the backups. That also allowed Cody Ford to get the first crack at the starting right guard job.
If Patrick misses time, look for Ford to remain with the first team at right guard.
Watch video of Patrick leaving the field on Friday below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking
Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout
Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week
NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation
The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs
DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century
Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser
-----
Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast