Cincinnati Bengals Make One Thing Crystal Clear Regarding Negotiations With Trey Hendrickson
CINCINNATI — It's been a roller coaster offseason for Trey Hendrickson. The reigning NFL sack leader is still hoping to secure a long-term deal with the Bengals in the near future.
Despite granting Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, one thing is perfectly clear: The Bengals have no intentions of moving on from the All-Pro pass rusher.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey," Bengals owner and team president Mike Brown said last week. "We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown told the media. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
It hasn't gotten done yet, but clearly Brown and the Bengals plan on keeping Hendrickson.
That also means they plan on signing Hendrickson to a long-term extension.
It does sound like the Bengals are getting closer to a deal with their star pass rusher. It might not be in the red zone yet, but ESPN's Adam Schefter sounds optimistic about the chances of a deal getting done.
"The deal is in place, but there is a disagreement over the guaranteed money in the deal,” Schefter said on Monday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “And it's a big disagreement so far. Now, maybe the two sides can figure out a way to bridge their differences. But the Bengals typically have not guaranteed full deals. They did it for Joe Burrow. They did essentially for Ja'marr Chase. They're not willing to do it for Trey Hendrickson. And so it's up to the two sides to figure out what is the proper guarantee. They could agree on the years. They could agree on the average. None of those are issues right now. The whole issue, the whole hang up, and the reason that Trey Hendrickson still is in Florida today is over guaranteed money.”
Maybe the Bengals will give Hendrickson more guaranteed money. Maybe they'll reach a compromise.
Hendrickson has already said that he has no intentions of playing on his current contract.
And the Bengals have made it clear that they aren't going to trade him.
Time will tell if both sides can come together and strike a deal.