Cincinnati Bengals' Rival Loses Key Starter to Significant Training Camp Injury
CINCINNATI — Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice. He was carted off the field.
Emerson is a big part of the Browns' secondary. He suffered the injury during a 7-on-7 drill.
The Bengals head to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 1. If the Browns don't have Emerson, it would be a significant loss for a defense that should be the strength of the team.
Cleveland signed Myles Garrett to a record-setting contract earlier this offseason. Emerson, Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are one of the better cornerback trios in the NFL.
Rivalry Renewed
The Bengals swept the Browns last season, but Joe Burrow is 3-5 against Cleveland. Cincinnati is hoping to get off to a good start this year. They haven't won their season opener since the 2021 season and have started 0-2 in each of the past three years.
