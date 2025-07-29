All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals' Rival Loses Key Starter to Significant Training Camp Injury

Training camp injuries are the worst.

James Rapien

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) nearly intercept a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) nearly intercept a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday's practice. He was carted off the field.

Emerson is a big part of the Browns' secondary. He suffered the injury during a 7-on-7 drill.

The Bengals head to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 1. If the Browns don't have Emerson, it would be a significant loss for a defense that should be the strength of the team.

Cleveland signed Myles Garrett to a record-setting contract earlier this offseason. Emerson, Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II are one of the better cornerback trios in the NFL.

Rivalry Renewed

The Bengals swept the Browns last season, but Joe Burrow is 3-5 against Cleveland. Cincinnati is hoping to get off to a good start this year. They haven't won their season opener since the 2021 season and have started 0-2 in each of the past three years.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube.

