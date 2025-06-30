Cincinnati Bengals' Rival Makes Blockbuster Deal Involving Two All-Pro Players
CINCINNATI — There's never a dull moment in the AFC North.
The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a blockbuster trade on Monday that sends All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in exchange for star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and veteran tight end Jonnu Smith.
Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. The Steelers will also receive a 2027 seventh round pick, meanwhile the Dolphins get a 2027 fifth rounder in the trade.
Ramsey, 30, was on the trade block. Smith was also in trade discussions in recent weeks.
It's a bold trade for Pittsburgh. They give up a mainstay on their defense for two guys that could certainly help them, but one thing is certain: Fitzpatrick is the best player in this trade.
Three of the Bengals 17 regular season games are against the Steelers and the Dolphins this season. They play Pittsburgh on Oct. 16 and Nov. 16. Then, they head to Miami to play the Dolphins on Dec. 21.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season
Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players
'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations
Look: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Training in Cincinnati With Training Camp One Month Away
Watch: Trailer, Air Date Announced For Joe Burrow's Appearance in Netflix Quarterback Show
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Jalen Rivers Earns Major Praise From Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr.
'We're Worried About Them' - Anonymous Bengals Players Offer More Insight on Team's Family Treatment
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast