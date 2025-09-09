Cincinnati Bengals Welcoming Back Sam Hubbard For Special Role
CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard is this weekend's Ruler of the Jungle for the home opener against Jacksonville. The former Bengals defensive end just retired from the team in March after spending his entire career with Cincinnati, starting in 2018.
Hubbard was a staple on the Bengals' defensive line, posting 398 tackles (236 solos), 55 TFLs, 38.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, one INT, six forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries.
"I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me," Hubbard posted on social media when he retired. "I could not have done any of this alone. To the fans — Who Dey Nation — I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud."
Fans now get to celebrate him with a big roar ahead of the Jacksonville action on Sunday. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET, and fans not attending can catch it on CBS.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI