Don't Worry Bengals Fans, Trent Taylor Won't Wear A.J. Green's Old Number This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are signing veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor to a one-year deal according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old worked out for the team on Friday.
Taylor wore the No. 18 during his workout, which caught the attention of plenty of Bengals fans.
It's the same number that seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green wore for the past decade.
Despite having a successful workout in Green's old number, Taylor confirmed that he won't be wearing it in Cincinnati. He wore Nos. 81 and 15 during his time with the 49ers. Tight end Thaddeus Moss is No. 81, but 15 is available.
Taylor will battle for one of the Bengals' final roster spots in training camp. Learn more about the veteran here.
