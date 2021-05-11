Bengals Invite Former Arkansas Tight End To Rookie Minicamp

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are giving former Arkansas tight end C.J. O'Grady a tryout this weekend at rookie minicamp according to Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible.

O'Grady had an impressive showing at the HUB Football Camp in April, which sparked Cincinnati's interest.

The 6-foot-3, 253 pound tight end ran a 4.81 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last February.

O'Grady finished his college career with 87 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. He appeared in 27 career games.

There are questions about his maturity. He left the Arkansas program prior to the conclusion of his senior year in November 2019.

"Man, maturity is what got me. I was just the kid that always wanted to resist authority," O'Grady told KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas. I hate to say it now, looking back it sucks to say it, but I just didn't want to listen. I wasn't accountable. I didn't show up all the time."

He clearly has the traits and talent to garner the interest of NFL teams. He worked out for the Cowboys last year. He'll get a chance to impress Zac Taylor and the rest of the Bengals coaching staff this weekend.

Bengals rookie minicamp starts on Friday morning.

