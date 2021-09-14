September 14, 2021
Former Bengals Cornerback Works Out For Ravens

Baltimore has been plagued by injuries so far this season.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Winston Rose worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley

Baltimore also hosted Buster Skrine, Grant Haley and Darryl Worley. 

Rose spent all of last season on the Bengals' practice squad. They waived him last month when finalizing their 53-man roster, but re-signed him to the practice squad two days later. 

He spent another week in Cincinnati before they released him and signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels to the practice squad

Baltimore is on the hunt for cornerback help after Marcus Peters suffered a torn ACL in practice

Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Winston Rose (39)celebrates during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
