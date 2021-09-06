Mike Daniels Staying in Cincinnati, Signs With Bengals' Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals released Mike Daniels as part of their final cuts last week, there was optimism within the organization that the veteran would return.

That wish came true on Monday morning when Daniels signed with Cincinnati's practice squad.

The former Pro Bowler seemed like a lock to make the Bengals' 53-man roster throughout training camp, but things changed when they traded Billy Price to the Giants in exchange for B.J. Hill.

Daniels became a victim of the numbers game, with five defensive tackles ahead of him in the pecking order. The good news for him and the Bengals is that he's sticking around and can be elevated to the game day roster at any moment.

Daniels gives the team another proven lineman that they can rely on if the injury bug bites them at any point this season.

The Bengals released cornerback Winston Rose to make room on the practice squad. Check out Cincinnati's entire 16-man practice squad below.

WR Trenton Irwin

WR Trent Taylor

TE Thaddeus Moss

TE Mason Schreck

RB Jacques Patrick

RB Trayveon Williams

RB/WR Pooka Williams

G/C Keaton Sutherland

P Drue Chrisman

LB Joe Bachie

LB Keandre Jones

DT Mike Daniels

CB Tony Brown

DT Renell Wren

S Trayvon Henderson

DE Noah Spence

