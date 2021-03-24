NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack Works With Top O-Line Prospect at Pro Day

This could be a match made in heaven
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are on the hunt for offensive line help. Their search includes each and every prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft class. 

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack got up close and personal with USC tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker at USC's Pro Day on Wednesday. 

The 21-year-old is being looked at as a tackle and a guard by NFL teams. He's projected to be taken as early as the middle of the first round, but some evaluators believe he could drop to round two, which is exactly why the Bengals would take such a close look at him. 

Vera-Tucker tested well on Wednesday, posting quality numbers when compared to other tackle and guard prospects over the years. 

Finding a player that's played both tackle and guard and is comfortable at both spots would be ideal for the Bengals. If Cincinnati is going to take Vera-Tucker, then it would likely be with the No. 38 overall pick.

Check out how his numbers compare to previous prospects below. 

