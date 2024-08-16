All Bengals

Injury Bug Has Officially Bitten the Bengals' Offensive Tackle Room Ahead of Preseason Game With Bears

The Bengals are shorthanded at offensive tackle going into Saturday's game.

James Rapien

Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) talks with offensive line coach Frank Pollack during training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive tackle room is banged up ahead of Saturday's preseason game with the Bears.

First, it was Amarius Mims, who suffered a strained pectoral muscle in Cincinnati's preseason opener.

The rookie first round pick is expected to miss "several weeks."

Then, Trent Brown left Thursday's joint practice with "lower back tightness."

Later in the session, D'Ante Smith was carted off the field and was put in an air cast after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury that stopped practice.

Cody Ford will likely start at right tackle on Saturday against the Bears. That might've always been the case, but with Cincinnati not expected to play their starters, the veteran could get more playing time than initially expected.

Former second-round pick Jackson Carman is officially on the roster bubble after being called for four penalties in the preseason opener.

Ford and Carman are two of four healthy tackles that will likely be available on Saturday afternoon. Devin Cochran and Jaxson Kirkland are the other two. Kirkland is primarily a guard, but has lined up at tackle some this week.

It's unfortunate that injuries have put them in this position, but this could be a blessing in disguise for the Bengals. Getting an extended look at Kirkland and Cochran would be ideal. At this point, Ford is a lock to make the team. They know what Carman brings or doesn't bring to the table.

Getting a long look at Kirkland and Cochran is key before they make their final roster decisions in the offensive line room.

