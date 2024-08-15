All Bengals

Report: Bengals Trent Brown Leaves Joint Bears Practice With Injury

The Bengals are in Chicago this weekend.

Russ Heltman

Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a few more players get dinged up during Thursday's joint practice with the Bears. Trent Brown joined Chris Evans and D'Ante Smith on injury watch with lower back tightness.

Multiple outlets reported the news as Cody Ford took over for Brown at right tackle midway through the session. Cincinnati is missing Amarius Mims for a few weeks with the line depth on both sides of the ball taking big hits, albeit there is no indication Mims or Brown's injuries will be long-term issues.

Meanwhile, Smith left the field in an air cast on a cart, possibly leaving just four healthy tackles (Ford swings between guard and tackle) on the roster for this weekend.

The Bengals play the Bears in Chicago on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

