Report: Bengals Trent Brown Leaves Joint Bears Practice With Injury
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a few more players get dinged up during Thursday's joint practice with the Bears. Trent Brown joined Chris Evans and D'Ante Smith on injury watch with lower back tightness.
Multiple outlets reported the news as Cody Ford took over for Brown at right tackle midway through the session. Cincinnati is missing Amarius Mims for a few weeks with the line depth on both sides of the ball taking big hits, albeit there is no indication Mims or Brown's injuries will be long-term issues.
Meanwhile, Smith left the field in an air cast on a cart, possibly leaving just four healthy tackles (Ford swings between guard and tackle) on the roster for this weekend.
The Bengals play the Bears in Chicago on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1
Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'
Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener
Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive
Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception
Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14
Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle
Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension
Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Release First Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow Believes Production With Ja'Marr Chase Can Reach New Level
Cincinnati Bengals' Stars Not Worried About Ja'Marr Chase's Missed Practice Time
Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Amarius Mims Catching Attention and Advice in First NFL Training Camp
Willie Anderson Offers Up Big Praise for Bengals Offensive Line Coach Frank Pollack
PFF Names Bengals Cornerback as Rookie With Most to Gain This Training Camp
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast