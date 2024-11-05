All Bengals

Injury Report: Bengals Star Takes Positive Step Forward Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Cincinnati is traveling to Baltimore on Wednesday.

Russ Heltman

Orlando Brown Jr. walks on the field as he misses the game with an injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
Orlando Brown Jr. walks on the field as he misses the game with an injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals injury report stayed lengthy on Tuesday, with the team back on the field for practice. Joe Burrow and the offense would love to get Tee Higgins (quad), Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula), or both back for a crucial divisional matchup against Baltimore.

The Bengals are holding a full practice Tuesday evening. They released an estimate of what they expect to see on the practice report.

Brown is expected to be a limited participant on Tuesday night. Higgins isn't expected to participate.

Sam Hubbard (hamstring) popped back up as a limited participant yesterday, but he's played through the ailment all season and should be a full participant. Meanwhile, B.J. Hill isn't expected to practice due to a rib injury.

Check out the entire practice report below:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Hill, Charlie Jones (groin), Higgins,

LIMITED: Geno Stone (shin), Brown (knee, fibula)

FULL: Jordan Battle (ankle), Chase Brown (rib), Hubbard

Practice Report Tuesday, Nov. 5
