Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Left Quite an Impression on Joe Flacco in His Bengals Debut

The Bengals have hope—and the trio of Joe Flacco, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is a big reason why.

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins left quite an impression on Joe Flacco in his debut with the team on Sunday. The Bengals lost to the Packers 27-18, but Cincinnati's offense came alive in the second half, scoring on three-straight possessions.

Chase finished with 10 catches for 94 yards and one touchdown—an improbable one-handed snag in the end zone.

Higgins wasn't far behind. He had a season-high five catches on eight targets for 62 yards. Flacco clearly loves throwing to his new weapons.

“I came over to the sideline a couple of times, and was telling Jake (Browning) like, just the way they pluck the ball out of the air," Flacco said after the Bengals' loss to the Packers. "I threw a quick out route to Ja’Marr (Chase) and I didn’t get the ball great and I think it was like an awful spiral, and he still just caught it with both hands. The one that I can think about to Tee (Higgins). We hit him on a little inside slant route for a third down on, I think on that first drive in the second half, and a lot of guys would go down and catch it with their body and slide but he just plucked it, right out of the air with both hands. It’s pretty impressive to see where this guy’s going.”

Chase's touchdown is arguably the catch of the year. It easily could've been pass interference, but he found a way to make a play, despite being held.

“They came up and pressed him. We were able to take a shot," Flacco said. "Obviously when he gets a one on one, I think you’d be wrong a lot not to go his way.”

Flacco has been a Bengal for a week. It didn't take him long to realize he's going to have a chance to move the ball consistently if he can get it in the hands of Chase and Higgins.

Check out Flacco's comments and Chase's touchdown catch in the videos below:

