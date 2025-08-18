Joe Burrow Holds Key Cards in Latest Cincinnati Bengals Contract Drama
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday night in Washington.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of the healthy Bengals' starters are going to suit up. They're expected to play about a quarter of the game.
That isn't the main storyline going into the primetime matchup. Instead of focusing on Burrow, Chase, the offensive line or Al Golden's defense—the top story involves a player that isn't playing.
What is going to happen with Trey Hendrickson?
The Bengals are reportedly listening to trade offers for the All-Pro defensive end.
The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his contract. He's set to make $15.8 million in base salary. The Bengals are at least open to trading their star pass rusher with contract talks stuck in neutral.
WWJD: What Will Joe Do?
Burrow is scheduled to speak after the game. He's certainly going to be asked about Hendrickson's status and the possibility of the Bengals trading the star pass rusher.
Burrow hasn't been shy about voicing his opinion when asked about guys like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Hendrickson. What will his response be to this latest report?
"I think the earlier you get these things done, the better," Burrow said last month.
What will Burrow say on Monday night? Whatever he says could overshadow the game—especially if he makes it clear he wants Hendrickson to get a long term contract from the team.
No Trade
Bengals President and Owner Mike Brown made it clear the team had no plans of trading Hendrickson last month.
"We aren't going to trade Trey," Brown said bluntly. "We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak. Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
It hasn't gotten done.
Will it? Time will tell. But the next phase of this saga isn't what Hendrickson's camp is going to do or even what the Bengals do. It's Burrow's response and thouhts on the topic.
If he throws his weight behind Hendrickson on Monday night, it could go a long way toward getting a long-term deal in place with one of the NFL's best pass rushers.
