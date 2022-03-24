Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced La'el Collins to the Cincinnati media on Wednesday.

Hear what the veteran has to say about Joe Burrow, Frank Pollack and championships, plus Jake Liscow and I discuss the battle at right guard and take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



