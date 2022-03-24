Podcast: La'el Collins Focused on Championships, Plus a Jackson Carman Update and Latest Mock Drafts
CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced La'el Collins to the Cincinnati media on Wednesday.
Hear what the veteran has to say about Joe Burrow, Frank Pollack and championships, plus Jake Liscow and I discuss the battle at right guard and take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
