Skip to main content

Podcast: La'el Collins Focused on Championships, Plus a Jackson Carman Update and Latest Mock Drafts

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals introduced La'el Collins to the Cincinnati media on Wednesday. 

Hear what the veteran has to say about Joe Burrow, Frank Pollack and championships, plus Jake Liscow and I discuss the battle at right guard and take a look at Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Bengals Interested in Top Free Agent Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Chad Ochocinco Johnson Recruiting La'el Collins to Bengals

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

Scroll to Continue

Read More

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

AFC North Could Get Tougher: John Johnson Says Odell Beckham Jr. Will Re-Join Browns

By James Rapien8 hours ago
Tyler Linderbaum, Kenyon Green
GM Report

Bengals Land Offensive Lineman With 'Pro Bowl Potential' in Latest Mock Draft

By James Rapien13 hours ago
La'el Collins, Frank Pollack
News

La'el Collins Explains Frank Pollack's Impact on Decision to Sign With Bengals

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Tyreek Hill, Jessie Bates
News

Bengals Will Still Have to Deal With Tyreek Hill Following Blockbuster Trade

By James Rapien18 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) knocks the ball away from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) intercepts it in overtime of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 103
News

AFC Shakeup: Tyreek Hill on the Move? Chiefs May Trade All-Pro Wide Receiver

By James Rapien20 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks with head coach Zac Taylor during an official review in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports
News

National Personality Praises Bengals: They 'Are Doing It Right'

By James Rapien22 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Hilton Appears to be Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

By James RapienMar 22, 2022
Baker Mayfield
News

QB Shuffle in AFC North Might Not Be Over: Steelers Would Love to Sign Baker Mayfield

By James RapienMar 22, 2022